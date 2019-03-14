Sampson, Deborah Anne

Deborah Anne Sampson, 71, died March 4th at Connecticut Hospice. Daughter of the late Martin and Anne Sampson, sister of Martin Sampson III, aunt of Aaron Sampson and great aunt to his children, Debbie was born in Ithaca NY. She was a licensed practical nurse who subsequently earned a BS and an MS in social work at Southern CT State University. She worked for Yale University, Connecticut Hospice, and other nursing and social work agencies. Debbie liked folk music, crafting, and sewing and was an unwavering advocate for the underdog. She was one of CT's representatives for the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in Washington DC and co-founded the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven CT and the NEAT Marketplace for Assistive Technology in West Hartford. She also volunteered for The Cove for Grieving Children, impacting many children and their families. She leaves behind friends and family members who will miss her always and her beloved dog Wilmagene. A celebration of life will be held in Dodd Hall, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 176 Broad St. Milford CT on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. Contributions in Debbie's memory can be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven CT. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2019