Coveyduck, Deborah

Deborah "Deb" Stebbings Coveyduck, 69, of Branford, passed away at Hospice on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born January 26, 1950 in New Haven, CT, a daughter of Harriet (Stebbings) Jenkin and the late Russell Stebbings. She was the cherished wife of Anderson "Andy" Coveyduck for nearly 50 years.

A 1968 graduate of Branford High School, Debbie went on to work in the banking field. Shortly thereafter she married and started a family. Instead of returning to the workforce right away, she chose to enjoy the priceless moments of raising their children at the Pawson Park shore. When they were of school age, she returned to work as a private contractor, for the Town of Branford, transporting school children. This afforded her the luxury to continue to spend time with them. Once her children were grown, she worked full time in the healthcare field as a patient care coordinator for New England Homecare and also CT Hospice.

Deb will be remembered for her nurturing heart, laughter and love of all things. She had a special knack for making everyone feel good and welcomed so many to their home over the years. She enjoyed her beloved pets and animals of all kinds. Deb was very artistic and could do just about anything she set her mind to. Whether it was helping remodel their home, making and teaching stained-glass, drawing, basket-weaving, quilting, gardening or entertaining by their pool, she enjoyed it all and did it with unique style!

Besides her dedicated mother and devoted husband, Deb is survived by daughter, Stacy (Garrett) Bandecchi; son, Randy Coveyduck (Kory Evasick); adoring "Nee-Nee" to grandchildren: Rebecca Mancini, Ava Bandecchi, Chad and Jake Coveyduck and Roz Evasick; her best friend and sister, Lisa (George) Johnson, sister-in-law: Lillian Fike; special uncle and aunt: Ron (Kris) Jenkin,; uncle: James Jenkin,; Goddaughter, Rachel Jenkin; and many other close relatives and friends who will miss her immensely. In addition to her father, Deb was predeceased by his long-time companion, Alice "Ali" O'Connor and also her Mother and Father in law Doris and Anderson Coveyduck Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Friday evening from 4:00 – 7:00, with a prayer service at 7:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019