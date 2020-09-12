Giuliano, DeborahIt is with profound sadness that the Giuliano family announces the death of their beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt, Debbie Argus Giuliano, age 67, of Woodbridge. After a two year courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Debbie never once gave up hope and the will to fight to the very end, always maintaining a positive attitude. She passed away at her home on September 9 with her loving husband Bob Giuliano, son Rob Giuliano and daughter Tracy Zentarski at her bedside. Born in Milford on June 30, 1953, Debbie was a daughter of the late Alton and Josephine Abate Argus. In addition to her husband and children, she leaves her sister Rhonda Argus, her brother Reggie Argus and her beloved grandniece Kamryn Harkin, whom she raised until age 14, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, with a special closeness to her niece Stephanie Harkin. Debbie was predeceased by her brother, Gary Argus. Known for her famous Italian cooking and baking skills, Debbie loved her life, her family and countless friends. She was a tremendous stay at home mom who took care of her entire family. She will be sorely missed by friends, coworkers and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.Bob, Rob and Tracy would like to thank the entire staff at Smilow Cancer Center, especially the 14th floor and the Infusion Center for the love and support given throughout her stay. A special thank you to Dr. Elena Ratner, all the doctors, nurses, PA's and PCA's for the exception care and love shown to Debbie. Thank you to our family friend, nurse Melissa Wilson who helped us through this difficult process from beginning to end. Finally, thank you to Rob Giuliano and Jason Chopus for the countless hours of work to keep our family business going so that Bob could be by Debbie's side throughout her entire illness. There are not enough words of gratitude.Visitation will take place on MONDAY from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Tuesday morning a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Assumption Church, Woodbridge at 11 o'clock. Masks and social distancing will be adhered to at the funeral home and at church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, Attention: 14th floor or infusion Center. To leave an online message for the Giuliano family, please visit our website: