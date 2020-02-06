|
Ryan , Deborah
Deborah "Debbie" Emma Beach Ryan, age 70, of West Haven, beloved wife to Thomas Ryan, entered into eternal life after a long and courageous battle with cancer on February 4, 2020. Debbie was born in Bridgeport and was the daughter to the late Walter Beach and Marion Booth. She grew up in Fairfield and was a graduate of Andrew Warde High School. Debbie was proud to have worked for the West Haven Police Department as a crossing guard for 27 years and was loved by her community. She took great pleasure in spending time at the beach, traveling, and cooking, but most of all, spending time with her family. In addition to her devoted husband, Thomas, of 45 years, Debbie's memory will be cherished by her loving children, Brenda Warner, (Paul), of Madison, Nicole Ryan of Ansonia, Danielle Morabito of West Haven, Tim Runyon, (Danielle), of Milford, and Thomas Ryan, Jr. of Hamden; grandchildren, Hunter Ryan, Andrew and Emily Warner, Christine Reed, Tim "TJ" Runyon, Jr., Carly, Ryan and Payton Morabito ; great grandchildren, Miles, Max, and McKenna Reed; a sister, Denise Kummer, of Naugatuck and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Andes. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. All other services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Debbie's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020