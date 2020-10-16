Selden, DeborahDeborah Holston Selden, 73, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice. Deb was born in Jackson, MS on May 1, 1947 to the late Rev. James and Bennie Hunnicutt Holston. She had been a speech pathologist for over 50 years, having received her Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma College for Women, did her graduate work at the University of Wisconsin, and earned her Master's in Communication Disorders from SCSU. Starting her career in the Milwaukee Public Schools, she continued her work in numerous school districts throughout Connecticut; having developed speech programs for schools, parents, and most importantly, the children she worked with. For the past 26 years, she was instrumental in the Connecticut Birth-to-Three system, where she created programs, provided diagnostic evaluations, secured and maintained pediatric contracts, along with countless other advances for Reachout, Easter Seals of CT, Paragon Rehabilitation, and Easter Seals Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center. Besides running her own private practice since 2006, Deb had worked different roles at SCSU as an adjunct instructor, clinical teaching supervisor, adjunct professor, and coordinator of school practicum since 1984. Despite her busy career, Deborah was active in the community on the boards of Vantage Group, Inc., The ARC, and Easter Seals of CT. She held positions anywhere from secretary to president. As a devout member of the Unitarian Society of New Haven, Deb was involved with membership and worship committees and the Immigration Task Force.Besides her beloved husband of 53 years, Edwin V. Selden, her children, Kirk of East Haven and Christopher (Marie) of Norwich; her sister, Elaine Schmidt of Oklahoma City; her brother, James (Janet) Holston of Durham, NC and her nieces and nephews will remember Deb. Her daughter, Callie, predeceased Deb.BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. A family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Deb's memory to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To send a condolence to her family please see obituary at: