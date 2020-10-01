Deborahann Wooldridge

Wooldridge, DeborahannDeborahann Wooldridge, age 65, of Milford, beloved wife of Edward Wooldridge for 45 years, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Deborahann was born in New Haven, CT on January 2, 1955 to the late Nicholas and Ann Camputaro Perrelli. She worked as a hairdresser for many years in East Haven and Milford. Survivors include her children: Nicholas Wooldridge (Enixza) of Milford and Michael Wooldridge of Milford, brother, Nicholas Perrelli (Eileen) of MA, five grandchildren, Jessica, Jasmine and John, Vincent and Nicholas, and lifelong best friend, Kathy Baumgart of Ansonia. Deborahann was predeceased by her daughter, Annette Wooldridge.Friends may call on Tuesday, October 6th from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hours at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), Milford. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit,