Debra Ann Rapuano, 61 of Hamden passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. Born in New Haven on March 15, 1959 daughter of Janet Rapuano and the late Angelo "Sonny" Rapuano. Sister to Susan Buller (James) and Michael Rapuano (Karen). Debra loved being by the ocean. She spent every summer in Ogunquit, Maine walking the Marginal Way, watching the 4th of July fireworks, eating delicious food and drinks and frequenting the local toy store to buy her grandchildren anything they asked for. Her pride and joy were her children, Lindsey Matis (Ryan), Danielle Gannon and Troy Gannon. She was the beloved Mimi to her four grandaughters, Rowan, Willow, Sienna and Talia Matis whom she loved playing Barbies, ballerinas, and arts and crafts. She was the favorite Auntie Deebs to her niece and nephew, Jamie Krzmarzick (Daniel) and Brandon Buller. She was known as Mimi Titi to her great-nephews Rory, Griffin and Bodie Krzmarzick. Debra enjoyed spending her weekends at Christy's for Breakfast in Westbrook, CT and Hammonasset Beach with her sister, Sue. She had an eye for all things beautiful, whether it was putting together a dinner party, decorating a Christmas tree, or choosing a greeting card, she had a knack for creating beauty in whatever she touched. She was an artist at her core. She was an essential employee at Family Practice and Internal Medicine in Hamden where she worked tirelessly to ensure that all patients got the care and treatment they needed.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Friday morning, October 30th at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Masks and social distancing are mandatory at services. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.