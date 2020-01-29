|
Robertson, Debra H.
Debra H. Cowles Robertson, 59, of Bath, NY formerly of Orange, CT, passed away due to a year long illness on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with family by her side. Deb was born on Debruary 19, 1960 in New Haven, CT, to John and Shirley Cowles. Deb was educated in the Orange, CT, Public Schools and attended Amity High School. She grew up close to her brothers and sister. She loved going camping and sitting around the campfire with family and friends. Deb traveled abroad as a military wife and mother until settling down in Meriden, CT and then Bath, NY. She was passionate about being a Nurses Aid and she was a caregiver for our mother for many years. Her stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Deb was predeceased by her son Paul Robertson, brother John Cowles, father John Cowles, stepfather Jack Driscoll, brother-in-law Chuck Berg.
Deb is survived by her mother, Shirley Driscoll of Bath, NY, sons, Christopher Robertson of Springfield, Meriden CT, Michelle Cardona, of Bath, NY, brothers William Cowles of East Haven, CT, Ron Cowles of Merrimac, MA, sister Holly Berg of Bath, NY, four nephews, four nieces, four grand nieces, one grandnephew.
The family will have her burial services in the spring.
Condolences can be sent to William and Cynthia Cowles, 216 Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, CT 06512
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020