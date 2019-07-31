New Haven Register Obituaries
|
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Life Changing Outreach Ministries
30 Montowese Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Changing Outreach Ministries
30 Montowese Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Debra King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra King


1953 - 2019
Debra King Obituary
King, Debra
Debra King, age 66, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Saint Mary's Hospital. She was born on November 27, 1953, in New Haven, daughter of the late Frederick and Bernice (Garrett) King. Loving wife of the late Solomon Lester. Cherished mother of Nadine (William) King-Tisdale and Tynay King both of Hamden. Cherished grandmother of Travis, Shanna, and Shaquana King all of Hamden. She is survived by one sister, Brenda King, and one brother, Frederick King. Predeceased by two sisters Bonnie and Mary King.
A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Life Changing Outreach Ministries, 30 Montowese Avenue, North Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing is from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019
