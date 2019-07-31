|
King, Debra
Debra King, age 66, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Saint Mary's Hospital. She was born on November 27, 1953, in New Haven, daughter of the late Frederick and Bernice (Garrett) King. Loving wife of the late Solomon Lester. Cherished mother of Nadine (William) King-Tisdale and Tynay King both of Hamden. Cherished grandmother of Travis, Shanna, and Shaquana King all of Hamden. She is survived by one sister, Brenda King, and one brother, Frederick King. Predeceased by two sisters Bonnie and Mary King.
A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Life Changing Outreach Ministries, 30 Montowese Avenue, North Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing is from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019