Goodwin, Dee Ann Marie
Dee Ann Marie Goodwin (Venditto) nee Shannon passed away peacefully Monday November 4 at Masonicare of Wallingford, surrounded by her family. Born September 6, 1943 in New Haven, Conn. to Lois (Rohne)and Christopher Shannon. Predeceased her beloved husband Harold Goodwin, her parents, stepmother Verna Shannon and Brother Dennis Shannon.
Survived by her daughters and son in laws, Michele and Bill Rosa, Carolyn Parillo and Fiance Scott Deleo, Dee Ann and Peter Beauvais, Christine and Patrick Maher. Her adored grandchildren Jessica, Nicole, Ally Rosa, Dominic and wife Sarah, Cassandra, Julia Parillo, Jacob Beauvais and Shailagh Maher.
Dee Ann attended St. Peters School in New Haven and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. After having four children she went back to school at Eli Whitney Nursing School in New Haven and graduated in 1976 at the top of her class.
She went on to Work at St Raphael's Hospital, Whitney Manor, Apple Rehab in East Haven and Talmadge Park of East Haven as a "Nurse Manager" from which she retired in 2002.
Dee Ann loved Trips To Disney World, rooting for her New York Yankees, volunteering for The Russell Hall Open benefiting Make A Wish Connecticut , summers spent watching the waves and reading the latest romance novel at Hawks Nest Beach and keeping up with the adventures of her grandchildren.
The family of Dee Ann would like to sincerely send their gratitude to the love and caring that the staff of Masonicare provided for mom during her residence there.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 – 12:30 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Burial will be held privately. Memorial services will take place on Sat. Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. the Lutheran Church of Madison, 8 Britton Ln, Madison. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Dee Ann's name to "Make A Wish" of Connecticut, c/o RHO, 126 Monroe Tpk, Trumbull CT 06611 or Masonic Charity Foundation, PO Box, 70 Wallingford, CT 06492. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 9, 2019