Deirdre Redden of Farmington passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 66 after a brief struggle with lymphoma brain cancer. Deirdre grew up in Branford where she developed a love of Long Island Sound. She was an exceptional mother and wife, athlete, mountain hiker, business woman, and sister to her five siblings. With grit and a lethal forehand, Deirdre attained a No. 10 ranking in New England tennis and won three national paddle tennis championships. She obtained a bachelor's degree from Trinity College and an MBA from UConn and served as finance director for the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, the Center for Children's Advocacy, and SOIL (a nonprofit working to improve sanitation in Haiti). Her remains have been donated to the UConn School of Medicine. She is survived by her husband Ned Shanahan, her son James Shanahan of Boulder, CO, her sisters Cathleen Lozier (Peter) of Fairfield, Christine Loftis of Branford, and Carol Redden of Branford, her brothers James Redden (Charlotte) of Medfield, MA and David Redden of Manchester, VT, and by many nieces and nephews. An outdoor Celebration of Her Life will be held on her birthday May 23 (rain date May 24) at her home in Farmington.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020