Harris, Delois
Delois Harris, 76, of New Haven, departed this life on April 1, 2020. She was the widow of Eric Harris. Mrs. Harris was born in Greenville, NC, on November 23, 1943, a daughter of the late Lemuel Lofton, Sr. and Lenora Langley Lofton. Delois was affectionately known as "Kochie" by family, friends, and called "Lil Sista" by her mother, as she was depended on to help care for family members. Kochie was noted as the Wittiest in her class of 1961 at C.M. Epps High School of Greenville, NC. Dee was also a name she was called by co-workers and friends, as she cherished her years of employment at the Hospital of Saint Raphael for 45 years until her retirement in June of 2010. Dee was known for lighting up a room with her presence, and beautiful smile to all who knew her. Delois was known for cooking, caring for family, and helping to raise money for her high school alumni chapter, the New Haven, CT association. Adulthood for Dee emphasized the need for education, and necessity of integrity, as she supported her children in their pursuit for higher education. Dee's most cherished moments have included being a mother and a grandmother. Delois was a member of Community Baptist Church of New Haven, CT and also served as one of the founding members of the New Haven Chapter of the C.M. Epps Alumni Association. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her daughters, Onya Harris and Ericka Harris; grandsons, Brandon Emery and Qualin Chambers; a brother, Lemuel Lofton, Jr.; sisters, Thelma Mouning, Peggy Moore (James), Catherine Langley and Lille Day (Arthur); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services for Mrs. Harris will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2020