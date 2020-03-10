|
Tetreault, Delores C.
Delores C. Tetreault, 84, passed away on March 8, 2020 at the Masonic Home in Wallingford. Born in New Haven on August 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha Lutz Carter. She is survived by her two children, Joseph Tetreault of Hamden, and Denise Ahrens of Ocala, FL. Delores "Dee" was employed full-time in the real estate business for many years as both an agent for the F.C. DeVita Real Estate agency in New Haven, and later the Zukel Real Estate agency in Hamden, as well as a property manager. She was an active member of the Republican Party and went on to serve as the first Administrative Assistant to the Mayor for former Hamden Mayor Lucien DiMeo, and then as the Office Manager for United States Representative Lawrence J. DeNardis. After several years working for the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Dee retired from the Bayer Corporation after 12 years of service.
An avid reader and disciple of Ayn Rand, Dee was always incredibly supportive and encouraging of her daughter Denise's studies in ballet and her son Joey's advancement as a figure skater. She loved traveling to Germany to see family and visiting Lake Placid and Las Vegas. All that knew and loved her knew that she wanted to be remembered by "She Tried!" Not only did she try, she succeeded in all things.
Services for Dee will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. To send condolences to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020