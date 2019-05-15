Dinkins, Delores "Keenan"

Delores "Keenan" Dinkins, a 76 year old Ansonia resident, passed away May 12 at CT Hospice of Branford. She was born in Abington, PA on Nov. 6, 1942 to the late Clarence Alexander and Fannie Dinkins of Willow Grove, PA. In addition to her mother, she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Josephine "Keenan" Palmieri (Ferdinand) of Ansonia and Cecelia Dinkins of Richmond, Virginia, four grandchildren Joel Balkcom (Deanna) of Naugatuck, Tearron Dinkins (Monique) of Fort Bragg., NC, Trayvon Tompkins of Killen, TX, and Daylon Dinkins of Richmond, VA, brother Joseph Keenan of South St. Petersburg, FL, uncles Frank and Calvin Dinkins, both of Willow Grove, PA, and four great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Saturday, May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Funeral services will begin at 11. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Ansonia, 26 Lester St., 06401 (www.jenkinskingfh.com). Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2019