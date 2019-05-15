New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Dinkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores "Keenan" Dinkins


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delores "Keenan" Dinkins Obituary
Dinkins, Delores "Keenan"
Delores "Keenan" Dinkins, a 76 year old Ansonia resident, passed away May 12 at CT Hospice of Branford. She was born in Abington, PA on Nov. 6, 1942 to the late Clarence Alexander and Fannie Dinkins of Willow Grove, PA. In addition to her mother, she leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Josephine "Keenan" Palmieri (Ferdinand) of Ansonia and Cecelia Dinkins of Richmond, Virginia, four grandchildren Joel Balkcom (Deanna) of Naugatuck, Tearron Dinkins (Monique) of Fort Bragg., NC, Trayvon Tompkins of Killen, TX, and Daylon Dinkins of Richmond, VA, brother Joseph Keenan of South St. Petersburg, FL, uncles Frank and Calvin Dinkins, both of Willow Grove, PA, and four great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Saturday, May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Funeral services will begin at 11. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Ansonia, 26 Lester St., 06401 (www.jenkinskingfh.com).
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Download Now