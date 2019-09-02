|
Egan, Delores
Delores Arlene Egan (Dee), age 84, of West Haven passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Wallingford. Dee was born in New Haven on November 13, 1935 and is now reunited with her parents Charlie and Bernice (Engdahl) Perkins, as well as, many friends and relatives. From heaven, Dee will be watching over her blessings, four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Son Brian Egan, his daughter Sabrina and great-grandson Gunner; daughter Diane Egan D'Andrea, her children Brittani and Kevin "Kevin from Heaven J" and great-grandson Logan; Son Glenn (Sheri Cacioppo) Egan and his son Ryan; Daughter Lori (Kevin Legassey) Egan and her children Kalle and Jaden. She also leaves her loving longtime companion Alan Severino and his children. Dee loved spending time with her extended family, aunts, uncles and cousins. She enjoyed reminiscing on her youth, the fun they had together growing up and gloated on her status as oldest cousin. She was a beautiful woman, caring and a bit rebellious. She loved to shop for clothes and jewelry and was over the top with the introduction of HSN and eventually online shopping. She stayed up to the "wee" hours of the morning on facebook making countless cyber friends. Early in her retirement, she loved to travel alongside her father, Charlie and longtime companion Val Rodgers went on ocean cruises and road trips. Dee looked forward to seeing old friends at her annual High School class reunions, Hill House class of 1953. Dee was very social and loved the many people at the West Haven Police Dept. that she had the pleasure to work with in her eight year tenure. Dee retired from SNET (ATT) after decades of dedicated service. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven Thursday, September 5, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at the First & Wesley United Methodist Church, 89 Center St., West Haven, CT Friday, September 6, at 11am. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492 or online. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019