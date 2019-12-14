|
Iannotti, Delores
Delores Caprio Iannotti, 78, of Cheshire, went home to be with God and her departed family members on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019. Born in New Haven on July 13, 1941 to the late Angelo Caprio and the late Vera Nuzzo Caprio, she was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Wayne) Bailey of Myrtle Beach, SC; sons, Richard (Holly) Rosa of Hamden and Stephen (Suzi Denis) Iannotti of Ocala, FL; daughter-in-law Rhonda Rosa of Bushnell, FL; niece Susan Caprio; grandchildren, Wayne Bailey, Jr., Dayna (David) Pecoraro, Tanner, Ricky, Tucker and Kristen Rosa, and Caleb and Liliana Iannotti; and great-grandson DJ. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Michael V. Rosa, brother, Joseph Caprio, sister, Ann Marie Caprio, and nephew, Anthony Caprio.
Private service and burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery will take place at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. For more information or to send condolences, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019