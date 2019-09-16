|
|
Robinson, Delores
Delores Robinson, 78, of Bridgeport, CT, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joe Henry Robinson. Mrs. Robinson was born in Birmingham, AL on October 1, 1940, a daughter of the late Fred and Doris Millhouse. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her children, Cedric (Val-Jean) Robinson, Kenneth (Jessica) Robinson, and Patricia Robinson. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by brothers; Harold Burleson and Tyrone Millhouse; sisters Doris Burleson and Mary Burleson-Jenkins.
A celebration of Mrs. Robinson's life and legacy will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019