New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
1324 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
1324 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Robinson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Robinson Obituary
Robinson, Delores
Delores Robinson, 78, of Bridgeport, CT, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joe Henry Robinson. Mrs. Robinson was born in Birmingham, AL on October 1, 1940, a daughter of the late Fred and Doris Millhouse. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her children, Cedric (Val-Jean) Robinson, Kenneth (Jessica) Robinson, and Patricia Robinson. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by brothers; Harold Burleson and Tyrone Millhouse; sisters Doris Burleson and Mary Burleson-Jenkins.
A celebration of Mrs. Robinson's life and legacy will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now