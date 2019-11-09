|
|
Nugent, Denise B.
Denise B. Nugent, age 37, of West Haven passed away suddenly on November 7, 2019. She was born in New Haven, daughter of Arthur and Claire Chambers Nugent of West Haven. Denise is survived by her children, Nicholas Nixon, Kendall and Savanah Gilchrist, her brothers A.J. (Millie) Nugent, Michael Nugent and Chris Nugent all of West Haven and Matthew (Anne) Nugent of CO, her niece and nephew, Carina Perez and Adam Salcevo. Denise was predeceased by her grandparents Arthur and Mary Nugent and Irving and Ruth Chambers.
The hours for visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our lady of Victory Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019