Bunton, Denise
BETHANY – Denise L. (Smith) Bunton, age 65 of Bethany, beloved wife of Ray Bunton, Sr. entered peaceful rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Middletown on December 21, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Janice (Chapman) Smith. Denise had a zest for life and loved the outdoors. She could often be found tending to her garden, enjoying dirt races, riding her unicycle and even feeding giraffes at the zoo. She loved cats, but above all else, she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 32 years, survivors include her son, Derek Walden and his wife Carolann of Chester, step-son, Ray Bunton, Jr. and his wife Mary of Milford; brother and sister, Wiley Smith and his wife Amy of Chester, and Donna Smith and her partner Mark Foster of Deep River; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Bunton and his wife Rosemary of FL, and Cinda Buchter and her husband Warren of FL; four cherished grandchildren, Connor and Grayson Walden, and Ray III and R.J. Bunton, as well as her niece and nephews, Erin Ray, Logan Heinig, and Jared Blanchard. All services will be held at the convenience of the family and arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Donations can be made in Denise's memory to: the Bethany Ambulance Corp., 765 Amity Rd., Bethany, CT 06524. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.