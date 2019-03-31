|
Libero, Denise
Mrs. Denise Libero, nee Brownell, of Branford, died peacefully in her home on February 20th surrounded by her family at the age of 80.
Denise is survived by loving husband of 59 years, Pat Libero, Sr. Her sons Pat and wife Jessemyn of North Haven and Michael and wife Jennifer of Killingworth. Her greatest joys were her five grandchildren: Madeleine, Griffin, Evan, Lucia, and Joshua. She is survived by her dear sister-in-law, Patricia Brownell.
She was preceded by her father, James Brownell, Sr. and her brother James Brownell.
Denise was born in Hartford, CT.
A private memorial service will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give in Denise's name to: Guilford Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019