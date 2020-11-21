1/1
Dennis C. Bernardi
1948 - 2020
Dennis Bernardi, 72, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. He was born in New Haven, CT on February 16, 1948 to the late Albert and Virginia Bernardi. Dennis was predeceased by his brother, Albert Bernardi. He is survived by his sister, Angela Colandrea and her husband Michael. Dennis is survived also by his wife of 51 years, Dorene Bernardi, their son David Bernardi, his wife Sherry, and their children Justin and Amanda, their daughter Christine Pagano and her husband Robert, and their daughter Nina Kareliussen, her husband Kevin, and their children Connor and Cole. Dennis grew up in New Haven, CT. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1969. He worked in the field of Technical Plastics Engineering and Molding for 50 years. Dennis resided in Wallingford, CT for the past 43 years with his wife, Dorene. He was a loving husband and father who filled his home with love and laughter. He had a special relationship with each of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow and develop their unique talents through their music, sports, and education. Memorial services for Dennis are being postponed for the health and safety of all of his family and friends. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2020.
