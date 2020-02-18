New Haven Register Obituaries
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
236 Green Hill Road
Killingworth, CT
Dennis E. Wright Obituary
Wright, Dennis E.
Dennis E Wright, 67 of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Guilford, died January 24th, 2020. He was born in Middletown, CT on March 17th, 1952. Son of the late John E. Wright and the late Elena Tereschenko Lewis. He is survived by his aunt Rosemary C. Ablondi (Tereschenko) and several close cousins.
He had an Associate's degree in Science, served three years in the Navy and retired as a Merchant Marine Fleet Chef from the Exxon/Mobil Corporation. Dennis was a sports fan of the NY Yankees, traveled the World, loved his motorcycles, trucks, and most of all his jokes and stories. He will be missed by his family and friends and the many lives that he has impacted.
A service will be held Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 236 Green Hill Road, Killingworth, CT at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
