Carbone, Dennis Francis

Dennis Francis Carbone, formerly of West Haven, CT, son of the late Frank and Marguerite (Nutile) Carbone, passed on peacefully to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2019, with his loving wife Carmel (Imbes) Carbone and caregivers by his side.

Dennis was born on Jan. 19, 1945. Dennis grew up in New Haven and attended St. John's Catholic School and went on to Eli Whitney Technical School in Hamden. Dennis' passion was mortgage banking, cars and dogs. He worked for 17 years at Avco Financial Services and for 10 years at County Lending. In retirement, he started Cash Mart, a Loan and Pay Day Advance Co. with his long time friends Jo Paul and Di Harvey, which lasted 18 years until he got dementia. In his lifetime, he moved 30 times and lived in six states. For the past 24 years, he lived in La Quinta, CA with his devoted wife of over 50 years. Dennis had dementia, for 10 years from onset till death in which his wife took care of him. Left to honor Dennis are sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws Sal and Johana (Imbesi) Criscio of East Haven, Edwin (Butch) and Connie (Imbesi) Bates of West Haven, Nephews and nieces Sal, Jr. and Arlene Criscio of Wallingford, John Criscio and Patty Torello of East Haven, great nephew Nicholas Criscio of East Haven, and many cousins.

There will be a funeral mass for Dennis on Wednesday, May 8th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, CT.

Dennis can sum up his life by saying, "My life's been grand." Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019