Gilbride, Dennis

Dennis John Gilbride, 77, of East Lyme, CT, passed away at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, March 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. His last days were spent with close family. He will be dearly missed.

Dennis was born in New Haven, March 11, 1942, the son of Bernard and Merina Gilbride. He attended school in Hamden and was an electrician for IBEW Local 90 until he retired in 2000.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking in the forest, hunting, fishing, working around the house and traveling.

He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Evelyn, Ruth, Bernard, Thomas, Merina; and his son David. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, daughter Denise of Montville, and son Patrick of Washington state. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Alicia Gilbride, Meghan Canastar, Emma Canastar, Spencer Gilbride, Blaise Gilbride, and Merina Gilbride.

The Gilbride family would like to give our thanks and appreciation to the staff at Yale New Haven Health Lawrence+Memorial Hospital and Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care and compassion shown to Dennis during his illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019, at the St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Rd., East Lyme. The family will greet guests from noon to 1 p.m. in the St. Matthias Narthex on Saturday. Interment will be private in St. Lawrence Cemetery, New Haven. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019