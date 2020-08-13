Dennis Henderson

Henderson, DennisDennis Daniel Henderson entered into God's house on August 10 2020. He was born August 7, 1946 in St. George, SC to Buster and Rosanell Kelly Henderson. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his grandparents; a Maternal Grandmother, Claudia Mae (Ma Kelly) Harrison Kelly, his former wife, Brenda Mason Henderson; brothers Harris and Anthony Henderson and a stepson, Brendan H. Bradford. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Sharon Pollard Bradford-Henderson; a daughter Lisa Henderson Gary (Amos); a son Dennis D. Henderson, Jr. (Iris), two stepdaughters Holly (William) and Angel Iverson; brothers Edward (Lisa) and Paul (Hollywood) Henderson (Marcella); sisters Terri (Roy) and Paulette Henderson; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a step son Troy M. Bradford; five step-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. A walk-thru visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Howard K Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511 and a Graveside service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Words of comfort can be left for the family at the below website