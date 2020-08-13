1/1
Dennis Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henderson, Dennis
Dennis Daniel Henderson entered into God's house on August 10 2020. He was born August 7, 1946 in St. George, SC to Buster and Rosanell Kelly Henderson. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his grandparents; a Maternal Grandmother, Claudia Mae (Ma Kelly) Harrison Kelly, his former wife, Brenda Mason Henderson; brothers Harris and Anthony Henderson and a stepson, Brendan H. Bradford. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Sharon Pollard Bradford-Henderson; a daughter Lisa Henderson Gary (Amos); a son Dennis D. Henderson, Jr. (Iris), two stepdaughters Holly (William) and Angel Iverson; brothers Edward (Lisa) and Paul (Hollywood) Henderson (Marcella); sisters Terri (Roy) and Paulette Henderson; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a step son Troy M. Bradford; five step-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. A walk-thru visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Howard K Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511 and a Graveside service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Words of comfort can be left for the family at the below website
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved