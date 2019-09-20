|
|
Andrews Sr., Dennis J.
Dennis J. Andrews Sr. age 67 of West Haven passed away September 16, 2019, peacefully at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Meeker) Andrews. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St. West Haven Sunday September 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a services at 4, with full military honors. To leave an online tribute or condolence or to read the full obit, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 21, 2019