Dennis Paul Salvo

Dennis Paul Salvo In Memoriam
In Sad and Loving Memory of our dearly beloved husband and father Dennis Paul Salvo Sr. who departed this life 37 years ago today. When I look at our sons, I see you, When our sons speak, I hear you. When I see the amazing men, Our sons have become, They are you. If only you could have, Stayed with us, For many, many more years, But God took you home, Leaving us with Our broken hearts, And our never ending tears. Loving and missing you, Corrine, Dennis, and Adam
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2019
