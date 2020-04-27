New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Denyse Ferrara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denyse Ferrara


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denyse Ferrara Obituary
Ferrara, Denyse
Denyse M. Ferrara, formerly of Branford, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Ferrara, Sr. Denyse was born in Brooklyn, NY April 28, 1936, daughter of the late Howard and Mary McCarthy Clolery. She worked as the assistant manager for Webster Bank in Orange for many years until retiring. She is survived by her children, Marie (Egon) Mordarski of North Branford, Michele (Bruce) Black of Orange, Howard (Dori) Ferrara of Guilford, Anthony (Madeline) Ferrara of Ansonia and Richard Ferrara of Staten Island, NY; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ferrara of Branford; her grandchildren, Leslie, Taylor, Caitlyn, Lauryn, Hailey, Allison, Addison, James, Michael, Anthony, Nicholas and Stephanie, Vanessa, Jason, Bobbie, Richie and Marie; and her great-grandson Jaxson. She was predeceased by her son, Vincent Ferrara, Jr.
Funeral services are private at this time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Denyse when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denyse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -