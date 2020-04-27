|
Ferrara, Denyse
Denyse M. Ferrara, formerly of Branford, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Ferrara, Sr. Denyse was born in Brooklyn, NY April 28, 1936, daughter of the late Howard and Mary McCarthy Clolery. She worked as the assistant manager for Webster Bank in Orange for many years until retiring. She is survived by her children, Marie (Egon) Mordarski of North Branford, Michele (Bruce) Black of Orange, Howard (Dori) Ferrara of Guilford, Anthony (Madeline) Ferrara of Ansonia and Richard Ferrara of Staten Island, NY; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ferrara of Branford; her grandchildren, Leslie, Taylor, Caitlyn, Lauryn, Hailey, Allison, Addison, James, Michael, Anthony, Nicholas and Stephanie, Vanessa, Jason, Bobbie, Richie and Marie; and her great-grandson Jaxson. She was predeceased by her son, Vincent Ferrara, Jr.
Funeral services are private at this time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Denyse when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2020