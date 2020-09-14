1/1
Despina Galanakis
GALANAKIS, DESPINA
Despina Galanakis, 93, of West Haven passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 in the Orange Health Care Center. She was the widow of Nikolaos Galanakis. Mrs. Galanakis was born in. Chania, Crete Greece on April 21, 1927 the daughter of the late Stelianos and Steliani Anastasakis Marnerakis. She was a dedicated mother who enjoyed walking, cooking, crafts, and was a avid gardener. Despina was a member of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.
She is survived by her daughters Maria Galanakis and Antigone (late Anthony) Haralabakis; her brothers, Anthony (Maria) and Pantelis (Maria) Marnerakis; grandchildren Nicholas and Yiannis; and her great-grandchildren Sophia and Evangelia. Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by brothers Vasilis and Kostas Marnerakis.
Friends and family are invited to funeral services Tuesday (Today) at 10:30 a.m. in St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange CT and may pay their respects to Despina from 9:00 – 10:30. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. The Celentano Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
