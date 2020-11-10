1/1
Bishop Dexter Alexander Thomas
Thomas, Bishop Dexter Alexander
Bishop Dexter Alexander Thomas, of Prospect, CT, transitioned into eternal rest on November 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Sylvester, Georgia to the late Morris Brown and Eileen Thomas. Bishop Thomas was raised in Florida before moving to New Haven, CT where he graduated from Lee High School in 1970. He enlisted and served in the U. S. Marine Corps.Under the leadership of Bishop C.H. Brewer Jr and then his son Bishop C.H. Brewer III, Bishop Thomas held the position of Superintendent of Sunday School for the CT First Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ Diocese. Bishop Thomas was known for his sense of style and his giving heart. Bishop Thomas leaves to mourn and cherish his memories: his wife, Inez Thomas, his children, Natisha (Robert) Vidal and Carlton Watts; his brothers, John and Calvin (Trish) Fields; his sister Marlene Brown; his seven grandchildren, Imani, Jeremiah, Shelbe, Trinity, Carlton, Carla and Barzia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. Clergy, family and friends may call Friday November 13, 2020 at The New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C., 285 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511 at 6:00 p.m. and services will began at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at the CT Veterans Cemetery 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, CT 06457 at 1 p.m.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
