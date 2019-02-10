Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Woodbridge First United Church of Christ Resources More Obituaries for Diana Davison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Diana Katnack Davison

Diana Katnack Davison of Woodbridge passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford on February 7, 2019 after an eight month fight to recover from a seizure disorder and brain disease discovered last May. Born in Cold Spring Harbor, New York on May 24, 1932, Diana was the daughter of Frederick and Jeanne Lance Katnack, and the brother of Frederick Katnack of Oldwick, New Jersey.

Diana attended Beaver College in Glenside, Pennsylvania until she married Jack Davison of Princeton University who she met on a blind date at the Philadelphia Zoo in 1949. Jack was her beloved husband of 62 years, who predeceased her in April 2013. Diana and Jack lived in St. Louis, Groton Massachusetts, and Wallingford before moving to Woodbridge, where they resided in their historic 1880s farmhouse for 49 years. While raising her four children in Woodbridge – Diana completed her undergraduate and Masters degrees in Education at Southern Connecticut State University in 1971. Diana began her teaching career in1972 as an elementary school teacher with a specialization in language arts at Beecher Road School in Woodbridge, where she was a beloved teacher for 11 years. Diana received the honor of "Teacher of the Year" for 1981-1982. Known for her calm, compassionate and creative way of teaching 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th graders, she also taught in the ALPS/Gifted Program at Stratford Academy, Johnson House in Stratford, and she and Jack taught abroad at the Cairo American College from 1983-1985.

Diana and Jack both retired from teaching in 1992; they devoted most of their retirement years to exploring the world as life-long learners, traveling to a total of 72 countries. Diana is survived by her four children, Deborah, Hal, Melissa and Sarah, her sons-in-law Robert Wilson, Fred Ellis and George Karsanow, six grandchildren (Julia, Jack, Carson, Daniella, Max and Diana Kate) and three great grandchildren. A Celebration of Diana's life will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11 a.m. at the Woodbridge First United Church of Christ, Congregational, which Diana called "her second home." In lieu of flowers, please make donations honoring Diana to the American Friends Service Committee (Afsc.org), whose worldwide programs support peace, justice and human dignity. The Davison Family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Guilford House, where Diana lived and was cared for since June. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2019