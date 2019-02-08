|
Knox , Diana
On Sunday January 27, 2019, Diana Knox of Madison, Connecticut, loving wife and mother of 3 children, passed away at the age of 77.
Diana was born on June 13, 1941 in New Bedford, MA. She earned her B.S. degree in early childhood education from Westfield State College in 1963. Diana married her high school sweetheart, David Knox, on December 28, 1963 in Fairhaven, MA. She taught elementary school in Massachusetts before moving to CT to raise her 3 children and continuing work in early childhood education.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, her younger brother Chris Pierce, her 3 children: Kendall Knox, Kara Cramer, Kyle Knox, and 5 grandchildren: Brendan Evans, Abigail and Caleb Cramer, Melissa Knox and Jacob Knox, and her sweet black Labrador Jazzy.
A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, January 30, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church located at 31 Main St, East Haddam, CT.
Published in Shoreline Times on Feb. 8, 2019