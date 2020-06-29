Schnitt, Diana
Diana Schnitt, 72, of Guilford, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a 20+ year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her children until her last moments.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 15, 1948, Diana was the daughter of Ernest and Navie Burgi, and sister to David.
Growing up, Diana lived in Utah, Nebraska, and Pittsburgh, PA following her father's academic teaching career. An artist and dancer by nature, she graduated from Pratt Institute in 1970 before getting her Master's in Fine Arts at Connecticut College. In the beginning of her career, Diana ran a dance studio in New Haven and was active in the American Dance Festival at Connecticut College. She also taught at ADF when it first moved to Duke. Diana went on to become a tenured Associate Professor at Connecticut College and served as the Chair of the Dance Department before retiring in the early 1990's. In retirement, she was an active member of the Leete's Island Garden Club, an enthusiastic volunteer at the Sachem's Head Yacht Club, a loving wife, and a dedicated mother.
In 1970, while traveling in Europe, she met her future husband, Jerry, on a ferry from Copenhagen to Malmö. They married in 1972 and eventually settled in Guilford where they raised two children, Rebecca and Michael. Diana was first and foremost a mother to her children – nothing brought her more joy. Close seconds were gardening, swimming, tennis, and an occasional pomegranate martini with her closest friends.
Diana's husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry, predeceased her by just 16 days. Diana is survived by her daughter, Rebecca; her son, Michael; and her brother, David.
Her life will be celebrated and remembered in a private ceremony later this year. In lieu flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.
Published in Shoreline Times on Jun. 29, 2020.