Hunt, Diane A.
Monday, August 10, 2020 Diane (Adams) Hunt, longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of Westbrook, passed away peacefully at Gladeview Health Care Center. Wife of the late Robert E. Hunt, Sr. Mrs. Hunt was born in Hamden, CT on May 23, 1936, daughter of the late George J. and Edith B. Adams.
Loving mother of Robert E. (Colleen) Hunt Jr. of Guilford; Laurie (John) Roach of Clinton; MaryBeth (Kevin) Stankiewicz of Madison; David Hunt of Guilford; Karen (Joseph) Castelli of Killingworth. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her siblings George J. Adams; Ruth Bari, Donald E. Adams and her beloved niece Maggie S. Bari.
Before retirement, Diane worked at Chesebrough Ponds in Clinton for many years. She was a member of the VFW auxiliary club. She enjoyed a full life with much spontaneity for road trips! She always loved her cats, especially her most recent companion, Baby. She loved eating out, reading, crocheting, traveling, cooking and especially making special Christmas candies for friends and neighbors! Her donations of hats and scarves for the sick and homeless will be greatly missed this year. She adored her family and all the activities she could spend with them.
Memorial services are being planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branford Compassion Club, 2037 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com