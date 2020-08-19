1/1
Diane A. Hunt
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunt, Diane A.
Monday, August 10, 2020 Diane (Adams) Hunt, longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of Westbrook, passed away peacefully at Gladeview Health Care Center. Wife of the late Robert E. Hunt, Sr. Mrs. Hunt was born in Hamden, CT on May 23, 1936, daughter of the late George J. and Edith B. Adams.
Loving mother of Robert E. (Colleen) Hunt Jr. of Guilford; Laurie (John) Roach of Clinton; MaryBeth (Kevin) Stankiewicz of Madison; David Hunt of Guilford; Karen (Joseph) Castelli of Killingworth. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her siblings George J. Adams; Ruth Bari, Donald E. Adams and her beloved niece Maggie S. Bari.
Before retirement, Diane worked at Chesebrough Ponds in Clinton for many years. She was a member of the VFW auxiliary club. She enjoyed a full life with much spontaneity for road trips! She always loved her cats, especially her most recent companion, Baby. She loved eating out, reading, crocheting, traveling, cooking and especially making special Christmas candies for friends and neighbors! Her donations of hats and scarves for the sick and homeless will be greatly missed this year. She adored her family and all the activities she could spend with them.
Memorial services are being planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branford Compassion Club, 2037 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved