Pellegrino, Diane C.
Diane C. Ude Pellegrino 75, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Frank L. Pellegrino Sr. passed away on January 31, 2020 surrounded by her family at Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving mother of Donna (Samuel) Gentner of Old Lyme, Laurie (David) Batza of North Branford and Frank L. Pellegrino Jr. of Waterbury. Grandmother of Frank L. Pellegrino III, Michael Pellegrino, Ryan and Ashley Gentner, Danielle Pellegrino and Saige Batza. Great-grandmother of Michael L. Jr, Faith, Jessie and Isabella Pellegrino. Sister of Suzanne (Igor) Boris and the late Thomas and William Ude. Sister-in-law of Theresa Schettino and Rosemarie (Hermann) Grimm. Diane was born in New Haven on September 14, 1944 daughter of the late William and Vera Lunde Ude. Prior to her retirement, Diane was a medical secretary for Dr. Michael Connair.
Relatives and friends are invited to go DIRECTLY to The Vertical Church located at 225 Meloy Rd., West Haven WEDNESDAY morning for a service at 10:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven TUESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. Sign Diane's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020