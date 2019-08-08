New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony's Church
New Haven, CT
View Map
Diane (Martin) Chaco


1950 - 2019
Diane (Martin) Chaco Obituary
Chaco (Martin), Diane
Diane Chaco a.k.a Diane Martin, age 69, of West Haven, passed away peacefully, with her loving daughter and sister by her side, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in Bridgeport on July 29, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Krasnica) Chaco. Diane was a graduate of Sacred Heart University. She was a member of the Woodlawn Duckpin Bowling League. Diane loved Disney, the beach, and listening to music, especially Jimmy Buffet and Elvis. Diane's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her daughter Carrie Ann (Anthony) Malangone; grandchildren, Joseph and Torianna Malangone; sisters, Elaine (Todd) Stanchfield, Michele (Daniel) Craw; former husband, George W. Russo; and nieces and nephews, Helen (Alfred) Alvarez, Carolyn (Aaron) Chaco, Jennifer (Jonathan) Brien, Jessica (Robert) Craw, Erica (James) Hoffman, Nicole (Charles) Paris and T.J. (Maddy) Stanchfield and several great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her granddaughter Victoria Malangone, second husband, William Martin, brother, Joseph Chaco, sister-in-law, Carol Chaco, and her canine companion, Sandy.
The hours for visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Saint Anthony's Church in New Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fairy Foundation, 323 Washington Ave N., Suite 200, Minneapolis, MN 55401. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019
