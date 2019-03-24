|
Savino, Diane L.
Entered into rest at Hospice, March 12, 2019, Diane L. Savino, age 63. She was the daughter of the late Dominc Savino and Margaret Paduano Castaldo and had worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens. She is survived by sisters Donna Doty, Danielle Todd and Kim Bartell, nieces and nephews Michael and Alicia Doty, Ryan and Adam Todd, Tania and Christopher Bartell, grandnieces and nephews Daniel and Aleander Doty, Giuliana Camposano and Cadance Bartell.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 27th in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019