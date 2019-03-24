New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Savino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane L. Savino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane L. Savino Obituary
Savino, Diane L.
Entered into rest at Hospice, March 12, 2019, Diane L. Savino, age 63. She was the daughter of the late Dominc Savino and Margaret Paduano Castaldo and had worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens. She is survived by sisters Donna Doty, Danielle Todd and Kim Bartell, nieces and nephews Michael and Alicia Doty, Ryan and Adam Todd, Tania and Christopher Bartell, grandnieces and nephews Daniel and Aleander Doty, Giuliana Camposano and Cadance Bartell.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 27th in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now