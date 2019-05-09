|
Morrill, Diane
Diane L. Morrill, 74, of Milford, CT died Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Diane was born in Bridgeport, CT, on Oct. 1,1944 to James and Marion Tennant. Predeceased by sister Virginia Tennant and beloved son Robert A. Morrill Jr. Diane was an avid gardner, basset hound and beach lover. She is survived by her husband Robert A. Morrill Sr. and her children Michele Savoy, James Morrill, Megan Villano, son-in-law Mark Villano. Grandaughters Marissa Savoy and Kara Civale.
The Family is holding private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Belly Rubs Basset Rescue, Knoxville, TN.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2019