Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Panzo, Diane
Diane Bernardo Panzo, 82, of West Haven, beloved wife of 26 years to Frank C. Panzo Sr. passed away on August 14, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by her family. Loving mother of James Bernardo of New Haven, Michael (Kazuko) Bernardo of Las Vegas and Kelly Ann (Stuart) Krasnow of Guilford. Grandmother of Joseph Bernardo and Jacob, Hannah, Hunter and Parker Krasnow. Stepmother of Anne (Frank) Proto of Madison, Francine (Karen) Panzo of Silver Springs, MD, Frank C. Panzo Jr. of Guilford, Michele Panzo and Michael (Cheryl) Panzo all of East Haven. Sister of Beverly Perillo of Half Moon Bay, CA Judith Perillo of West Haven and the late Geraldine Perillo. Diane was born in New Haven on June 14, 1937 daughter of the late Achille and Josephine Chirico Perillo. Prior to her retirement Diane was a secretary for the Electrix Company of New Haven.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Diane's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
