COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Ratchford, Diane
Diane Ratchford passed away Saturday night, March 23, 2019. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregivers at YNNH during the last days of her life. Born on November 5, 1968 in New Haven, to the late Mack Salder and Adele Ratchford (Fred Ratchford). Diane leaves to cherish her memories daughter Sharell Ratchford and son Malcom Ratchford. Two grandchildren Logan Ratchford and Eryon Ratchford. Three brothers and nine sisters. She was predeceased by her daughter Francesca Ratchford and brother Fred Ratchford.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019
