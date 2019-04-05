Home

Dianne M. Beesley


Dianne M. Beesley, age 69, of Milford passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Dianne was born in New Haven on April 27, 1949 to Margaret (Croteau) Beesley and the late John William Beesley.
Besides her mother, she is survived by three Brothers, Jack, Thomas, and Robert Beesley, and one sister, Donna Mallette. She was predeceased by her father John W. Beesley, and a sister, Mary Levatino.
There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019
