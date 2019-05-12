Mott, Dianne

Dianne Mott of Guilford passed peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and Catherine Clair Burns Mott, she was born in Quincy, Massachusetts. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne and brother-in-law Rene Brouillard, her nephews, Claude, Christian and Adam Brouillard, and by her beloved grandniece, Claire. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in modern romance languages from the University of Connecticut, and pursued further graduate studies in Spanish in Costa Rica. She taught French and Spanish at Addams Middle School in Guilford, and Old Saybrook High School. She was much beloved by her students, as attested to by the hundreds of letters of gratitude received over the many years of her career. Dianne personified all that was honorable and great in the name "teacher." Dianne loved her family, friends, students and all animals. Until recent years she was also a fine equestrienne. She loved music and was endowed with a remarkable mezzo-soprano voice.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Rd., Branford followed with burial in Westside Cemetery, Three Mile Course Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford.