Rabuano, Dina Marie
Dina Marie Rabuano, 58, of Branford, died unexpectedly at home on August 18, 2020. Dina was born on February 18, 1962 to Phyllis Onofrio Barnabei. She worked for the New Haven Board of Education Food Services Department for over 25 years and retired in 2018. Dina loved animals more than anything! Nothing brought her more joy than being with Prince, Star, Jasper, Twilight, Georgie, Tony and Mickey. She enjoyed sewing, designing and making her own clothes, listening to music, singing, dancing, taking trips to NYC, getting tattoos, driving in her convertible and spending time with family and friends. She loved bringing babies to her grandson Prince. Dina is survived by her daughter Christa Ann Marie Richello of East Haven, grandson Prince Edward "Bubbie," former husband Albert Richello, Aunt Mary Bruno, brother Robert (Carol) Barnabei, sisters Dawn Cariello and Gia Barnabei, nephew and godson Mario Cariello, Jr., her best friend Michele (Carl) Novella Fazzino, 5 nieces, 6 nephews, 2 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial services will be private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice. Share a memory and sign Dina Marie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.