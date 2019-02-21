New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Silliman Memorial Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Silliman Memorial Church
1728 Fairfield Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
Otello, Dina
Dina Otello, 79, passed away February 12, 2019. She was born on Oct. 2, 1939 to the late Mr. Medilien Andre and Mrs Erolia Atus Andre. She leaves to cherish her memories her sons Karl Philemy, Philippe Otello; daughter-in-law Janis Lucky-Otello and Mirdite philemy. Grandchildren Jordan Otello, Karlissa and Karlhensky Philemy along with a host of other relatives. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Silliman Memorial Church, 1728 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Calling hours 11 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Otello family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
