Hamilton, Dinette CoreneDecember 29, 1964- May 23, 2020Dinette Corene Hamilton, age 55 of New Haven, Connecticut, transitioned peacefully on May 23rd 2020. She was born on December 29th, 1964 in New Haven to Corene and Joseph Hamilton, who was preceded in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother Andrew "Bubba" Hamilton and a sister Cheryl Smalls-Mitchell. She attended and graduated from James Hillhouse High School. Upon graduation she enrolled at Stone School of Business and met all requirements for the Executive Secretarial Program. Furthering her education, she received her Certificate of Completion and Award of Continuing Education at the Center for Professional Computer Education. She was employed at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Yale-New Haven Hospital and most recently at Amazon. She is survived by: (6) Sisters, Shirley Williams, Dorothy Bacote, Ella Rena Hamilton, Gwendolyn Ahmed (Rasool), Diane Hamilton-Toles, Marie Rivers; (2) Brothers, Dennis "Hambone" Hamilton (Terri), and Joseph N. "Rusty" Hamilton, Jr. (Natalya). She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss her beautiful smile and special cousin Dr. J. Mauri Hamilton.Out of concern for the safety of family and friends, there will be no Funeral Service. A Memorial is planned for a future date.The Hamilton Family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support.