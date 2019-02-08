Rodgers, Direk T. (Retired Sgt. NHPD)

Direk T. Rodgers, 53, of West Haven, entered eternal rest on February 5, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1965 in Newark, NJ to Rosalie Hill and the late Claude Fuller. In addition to his mom, from a very young age, Direk was raised by his dad, Bennie Hill. Direk graduated from West Haven High School in 1983. He served in the Marine Corps before beginning his career in Connecticut as an Officer with the City of New Haven Police Department, where he retired as a Sergeant after 20+ years of service. After retirement, he obtained employment as a Security Officer for the U.S. District Court in Hartford. In addition to his mom and dad, he leaves to cherish memories his beloved son, Direk Rodgers, Jr.; brothers, Jonathan Rodgers (Ann) and Vincent Fuller; sisters, Tiffany Cash and Erica and Claurise Fuller; and a host of family and friends that loved him dearly.

A celebration of Direk's life and legacy will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2019