Behrend, Dolores
Dolores (Umlauf) Behrend, 86 of Niantic, passed away November 26, 2019. She was born January 25, 1933 in New Haven to John and Astrid (Sundberg) Umlauf. Dolores is survived by her three children, Steven Behrend of Old Lyme, Diane Smith (Daniel) of Key Largo, FL and Cheryl Broga of Ivoryton. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, David Umlauf, Thomas Umlauf and sisters, Lorraine Umlauf and Marilyn Cavalier.
Dolores was a devoted member of St. Ann's Episcopal Church, the Emblem Club, and the Estuary Club. She was an avid Red Sox and UCONN fan.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Memorial Service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 82 Shore Rd., Old Lyme, CT with private burial at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Shore Animal Welfare League.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019