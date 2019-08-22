|
Bowen, Dolores
Dolores Nutile Bowen of East Haven died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Winston J. Bowen, Jr. Born in New Haven on October 21, 1931 to the late Michael and Lillian Vita Nutile, she enjoyed many years working at the New Haven Clock Shop. She later worked in sales at Loehmann's Department Store. Dolores enjoyed taking vacations and going to the casino with her sisters. She loved animals and made a loving home for many cats over the years. Dolores is the mother of Janice (Louis) Giordano, sister of Lucille Insalaco, Gloria Talnose and the late Carmela Ornato, Natalie Tagliatela and Ann Esposito. Grandmother of Marissa (Vincenzo) Trombetta and Scott (Victoria) Giordano. She adored her great grandchildren Alessandra and Francesco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10am in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place New Haven. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven, Inc. 80 Mill Rd. North Haven, CT 06473 www.theanimalhaven.com or CT Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Dolores' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2019