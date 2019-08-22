New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Bowen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Bowen Obituary
Bowen, Dolores
Dolores Nutile Bowen of East Haven died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Winston J. Bowen, Jr. Born in New Haven on October 21, 1931 to the late Michael and Lillian Vita Nutile, she enjoyed many years working at the New Haven Clock Shop. She later worked in sales at Loehmann's Department Store. Dolores enjoyed taking vacations and going to the casino with her sisters. She loved animals and made a loving home for many cats over the years. Dolores is the mother of Janice (Louis) Giordano, sister of Lucille Insalaco, Gloria Talnose and the late Carmela Ornato, Natalie Tagliatela and Ann Esposito. Grandmother of Marissa (Vincenzo) Trombetta and Scott (Victoria) Giordano. She adored her great grandchildren Alessandra and Francesco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10am in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place New Haven. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven, Inc. 80 Mill Rd. North Haven, CT 06473 www.theanimalhaven.com or CT Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Dolores' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now