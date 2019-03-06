New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Pio of the Pietrelcina at Church of Our Lady of Pompeii
355 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT
View Map
Dolores C. Ciampini


Ciampini, Dolores C.
Dolores C. Savarese Ciampini, 79, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to John L. Ciampini, Sr. Dolores was born in New Haven on March 19, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rae Rist Savarese. She was loved by all and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Dolores loved spending time with family and friends whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of John L. Ciampini Jr. and Nicholas Ciampini. Sister of Richard Savarese, Debra Savarese and the late Thomas Savarese Jr., Robert and Rosemary Savarese. Sister-in-law of Betty and Serene Savarese.
A visiting hour will be held Friday morning from 9:15 to 10:15 in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pio of the Pietrelcina at Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2019
